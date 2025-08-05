Tuesday, August 5, 2025
The 12-story Renaissance Hotel will feature 240 rooms along with upscale amenities.
Marriott to Open Renaissance Hotel at $305M SoLa Mixed-Use Project in Michigan City, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

MICHIGAN CITY, IND. — Marriott International will open a Renaissance Hotel as the hospitality anchor of SoLa, a $305 million resort-style community from Farpoint Development in northern Indiana’s Michigan City. SoLa will feature 170 condominiums, 18 townhomes, vacation rentals and retail options along the southern shore of Lake Michigan within the city’s Uptown Arts District.

The 12-story Renaissance Hotel will span the east side of SoLa and include 240 rooms, including 24 suites. Amenities will include a full-service spa, fitness center and indoor pool with a retractable glass wall opening onto a lakeside terrace. A restaurant with open-air dining deck overlooking the lake will occupy the hotel’s 12th floor, while a ballroom and meeting spaces will be one flight below.

Koo Architecture designed SoLa. Construction is planned to begin in January and last approximately two years. Kacia Snyder of Encore Sotheby’s International Realty | Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

