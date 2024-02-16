Marriott to Purchase Sheraton Grand Chicago in $500M Deal

CHICAGO — Marriott International will purchase the Sheraton Grand Chicago in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood in a $500 million transaction, according to Marriott’s fourth-quarter 2023 results. Marriott will purchase the hotel for $300 million and spend an additional $200 million for the land. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, Tishman Realty has exercised its option to require Marriott to purchase the hotel, which was granted to Tishman as part of a 2017 settlement. The 1,218-room property is located at 301 E. North Water St.