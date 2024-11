KATY, TEXAS — Freight and logistics firm Mars Shipping Service has signed a 43,475-square-foot office lease in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The property at 21331 Clay Road is located within Bridgewater Commerce Center. Garret Geaccone, Boone Smith and Abraham Richardson of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Harbor Capital, in the lease negotiations. Rodney Henson of TopSky Realty Texas represented the tenant.