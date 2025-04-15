Marsella Development Opens $25M Food Hall in Downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Marsella Development Corp. has opened Track 15, a $25 million, 18,000-square-foot food hall that is situated within the historic Union Station building in downtown Providence. Vendors include Little Chaska, Tolia, Dune Brothers, Dolores, There There, Giusto PVD and Mother Pizzeria PVD. The development also features indoor and outdoor seating for roughly 600 people, an entertainment venue and a 10,000-square-foot plaza. Rhode Island-based architecture firm Vision3 designed the food hall.