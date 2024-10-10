Thursday, October 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentNortheastRestaurantRetailRhode Island

Marsella Development to Open $25M Food Hall in Providence

by Taylor Williams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Marsella Development Corp. will open Track 15, a $25 million, 18,000-square-foot food hall that will be situated within the historic Union Station building in Providence. Track 15 will be home to food vendors including Little Chaska, Tolia, Dune Brothers, Dolores, There There, Giusto PVD and Mother Pizzeria PVD. In addition to the vendor spaces, the development will feature indoor and outdoor seating for roughly 600 people, an entertainment venue and a 10,000-square-foot plaza. Construction is underway, and the opening is scheduled for February 2025.

You may also like

Willow Bridge Begins Leasing 11-Story Multifamily Tower in...

FiveStone Breaks Ground on 30,000 SF Alabama Office...

KPR Centers Obtains $42.5M Refinancing for Metro Birmingham...

RocaPoint Signs Four Restaurants to Join $1B Greenville...

New England Development Adds Two New Concepts to...

Corient Signs 24,600 SF Office Lease Expansion in...

StreetLights Residential Opens 314-Unit Multifamily Community in Scottsdale,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 10,734 SF...

C-PACE Maintains Appeal in Lower Interest Rate Environment