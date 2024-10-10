Marsella Development to Open $25M Food Hall in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Marsella Development Corp. will open Track 15, a $25 million, 18,000-square-foot food hall that will be situated within the historic Union Station building in Providence. Track 15 will be home to food vendors including Little Chaska, Tolia, Dune Brothers, Dolores, There There, Giusto PVD and Mother Pizzeria PVD. In addition to the vendor spaces, the development will feature indoor and outdoor seating for roughly 600 people, an entertainment venue and a 10,000-square-foot plaza. Construction is underway, and the opening is scheduled for February 2025.