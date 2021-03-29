Marsh Properties, Aston Properties to Develop 2825 South Office Project in Charlotte’s South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marsh Properties and Aston Properties are co-developing 2825 South, a Class A office building in Charlotte’s South End. The development is expected to break ground in September.

2825 South will be a six-story building located on South Boulevard at Elmhurst and Marsh roads. The property will total 138,780 square feet with 20,440 square feet of ground-level retail and four floors of office space atop a parking deck.

Aston Properties will occupy 8,000 square feet of office space in 2825 South. The project’s general contractor, Samet Corp., plans to occupy 12,000 square feet. There is currently 77,000 square feet of office space available for lease.

Designed by LS3P, 2825 South will include touchless automatic building entry doors, large main and elevator lobby suited for social distancing, UV CleanAir elevator air sanitization and filtration system and touchless restroom doors and fixtures, as well as advanced HVAC and air filtration systems.

Aston Properties will handle leasing duties.