Marshall Wace Signs 79,000 SF Office Lease at The Spiral in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Global asset manager Marshall Wace has signed a 79,000-square-foot office lease at The Spiral, a 66-story, 2.8 million-square-foot tower in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant, which is relocating from 350 Park Avenue, has committed to the entire 32nd floor and part of the 33rd floor for 14 years. Andrew Sachs and Bill Levitsky of Newmark represented Marshall Wace in the lease negotiations. Greg Conen and Sam Brodsky represented the landlord, Tishman Speyer, on an internal basis. The build-out of the space will begin later this year.

