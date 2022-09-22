REBusinessOnline

Marshalls Opens 50,000 SF Store in Totowa, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

TOTOWA, N.J. — Marshalls has opened a 50,000-square-foot store at Totowa Square, a 258,000-square-foot retail power center in Northern New Jersey. The discount retailer is backfilling a space formerly occupied by Toys ‘R’ Us. Brian Katz and Amy Staats of Katz & Associates represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Jerry Welkis of Welco Realty represented the tenant. The center is now 97 percent leased.

