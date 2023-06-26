Monday, June 26, 2023
The new store at Outlets of Mississippi will mark the eighth location for the brand in the state.
Marshalls to Open 21,160 SF Store at Outlet Mall in Pearl, Mississippi

by John Nelson

PEARL, MISS. — Marshalls will open a new, 21,160-square-foot store at Outlets of Mississippi, a an outlet mall located in Pearl, roughly five miles outside Jackson, Miss. Scheduled to open later this summer and marking the eighth location in the state, the store will be situated in a space formerly occupied by Saks OFF 5TH. Scott Ferguson of FFO Real Estate Advisors oversees leasing at the property, which is part of the 166-acre The Connection mixed-use development. Other tenants at Outlets of Mississippi, which totals 325,000 square feet, include Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Nike Factory, Cole Haan, Coach Outlet, Levi’s, Michael Kors, Gap Factory Store and Under Armour.

