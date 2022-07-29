Marshalls to Open 25,000 SF Store in Pittsburg, Kansas

PITTSBURG, KAN. — Marshalls will open a 25,000-square-foot store at Pittsburg Town Center in Pittsburg, a city in Southeast Kansas. Other tenants at the property include Home Depot, Chili’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and UPS. David Block and Phil Peck of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors negotiated the lease transaction on behalf of the undisclosed ownership group. Block & Co. also manages the property.