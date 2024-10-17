Mart Frozen Foods Opens 100,000 SF Food Manufacturing Facility in Southern Idaho

RUPERT, IDAHO — Mart Frozen Foods, a subsidiary of The Mart Group, has opened a $65 million high-tech food manufacturing facility in Rupert. Situated in Southern Idaho’s Magic Valley region, which leads the state’s agribusiness industry, the 100,000-square-foot plant produces and packages frozen, fully baked Idaho potatoes known as OH!Tatoes.

The new facility is adjacent to The Mart Group’s headquarters, bringing the company’s total employment in Rupert to more than 230 people. The new Mart Frozen Foods facility will directly create 80 full-time jobs and have an estimated annual economic impact of $11.5 million.