The first phase of The Brickyards in Mesa, Ariz., will feature seven buildings offering a total of 603,000 square feet of industrial space.
Martens Development Buys 44 Acres in Mesa, Arizona for 603,000 SF Industrial Development

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Martens Development Co. has acquired a fully entitled, 44-acre industrial development site at the corner of Ellsworth and Willis roads in Mesa. Silver Creek Development sold the land for $19.1 million. The sale accounts for the first phase of the project and the second phase accounts for an additional 17 acres.

In the first phase, Martens plans to build a seven-building 603,000-square-foot Class A industrial project known as The Brickyards. The buildings will range from 35,938 square feet to 259,554 square feet. The facilities will include heavy power, dock-high and grade-level loading, electric vehicle charging stations, innovative building designs, ESFR K-25 fire sprinklers and ample parking.

Kirk Kuller, Phil Haenel and Will Strong of Cushman & Wakefield, in conjunction with CBRE’s Mark Krison and Luke Krison, represented the seller, while Pete Wentis and Kevin Cosca of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction.

