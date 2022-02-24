REBusinessOnline

Martens Development, Dune Real Estate Sell Seven-Building Industrial Portfolio in Mesa for $130M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Landing-3-Mesa-AZ

Landing 3 in Mesa, Ariz., features seven buildings offering a total of 525,342 square feet of light industrial space.

MESA, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Scottsdale-based Martens Development and New York City-based Dune Real Estate Partners have completed the disposition of Landing 3, a newly completed Class A industrial development in Mesa. An affiliate of Cohen Asset Management and ASB Real Estate Investments acquired the asset for $130 million.

Located at 7827-8009 E. Ray Road, Landing Phase III was built in 2021 and features 525,342 square feet of industrial space spread across seven buildings. Landing 3 is part of the multi-phase, master-planned industrial project known as The Landing, which totals 858,901 square feet.

Landing 3 consists of seven freestanding light industrial buildings and a cross-dock facility, all with 36-foot clear heights, 100 percent concrete throughout, loading and heavy parking, ESFR sprinklers and fenced yards. At the time of sale, Landing 3 was 100 percent leased to a diversified tenant mix.

Will Strong, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West, as well as Adam Spies and Marcella Fasulo of Cushman & Wakefield’s New York Capital Markets team, represented the seller in the deal. Rob Rubano and Brian Share of Cushman & Wakefield’s Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team arranged financing for the buyer.

