Martens Development Starts Construction of 909,553 SF Brickyards on Ellsworth Industrial Project in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Scottsdale-based Martens Development has broken ground on Brickyards on Ellsworth, an industrial development in Mesa, a suburb east of Phoenix. Completion is slated for second-quarter 2025.

Upon completion, Brickyards on Ellsworth will feature eight buildings totaling 909,553 square feet of move-in-ready spaces for industrial tenants. The buildings will range from 35,000 square feet to 250,000 square feet.

The project team includes FCL Builders, Ware Malcomb, Hunter Engineering, TLCP and Peterson Associates. Principal Asset Management is the construction lender. Jackie Orcutt, Kevin Cosca, Pete Wentis, Jonathan Teeter and Alex Wentis of CBRE are leading leasing for the development.