Martens, Willmeng Break Ground on 723,508 SF Mission Park Industrial Project in Buckeye, Arizona

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Martens Development and Willmeng Construction have broken ground on Mission Park, a Class A industrial development in Buckeye.

Located at near I-10 and Perryville Road in the emerging Buckeye industrial submarket, the 723,508-square-foot project will comprise two buildings. The north building will feature 196,353 square feet with 32-foot clear heights. The south building will encompass 527,155 square feet with 40-foot clear heights.

Both are scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2024.