Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Mission Park is a Class A industrial development in Buckeye, Arizona.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Martens, Willmeng Break Ground on 723,508 SF Mission Park Industrial Project in Buckeye, Arizona

by Jeff Shaw

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Martens Development and Willmeng Construction have broken ground on Mission Park, a Class A industrial development in Buckeye. 

Located at near I-10 and Perryville Road in the emerging Buckeye industrial submarket, the 723,508-square-foot project will comprise two buildings. The north building will feature 196,353 square feet with 32-foot clear heights. The south building will encompass 527,155 square feet with 40-foot clear heights. 

Both are scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2024. 

You may also like

Blue Vista, Kentwood Ventures Start Construction of KV...

Unique Properties Negotiates $3.1M Sale of Warehouse in...

Lee & Associates Arranges Seven Leases at Office...

Federative Republic of Brazil Signs 16,477 SF Office...

JLL Arranges $49.7M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project...

Armstrong Logistics Signs 70,887 SF Industrial Lease in...

CBRE Negotiates 35,235 SF Industrial Lease in Fairfield,...

NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 9,560 SF Industrial...

Premiering Premier Retail Space in Los Angeles