Martial Arts School Signs 3,678 SF Retail Lease in Carol Stream, Illinois

CAROL STREAM, ILL. — Roma Tang Soo Do, a traditional martial arts school, has signed a 3,678-square-foot retail lease in the Chicago suburb of Carol Stream. The property at 330 W. Army Trail Road is now fully leased. Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, American Sale. Bruce Heller of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the tenant.