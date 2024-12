PHILADELPHIA — Martin Brower has signed a 147,000-square-foot industrial lease in northeast Philadelphia. The provider of supply chain and logistics solutions is taking space at Crow Holdings at I-95, a project that is under construction on a 14.4-acre site at 14515 McNulty Road. Jonathan Springer, Andrew Green and Mike Barker of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brad Boone and Brian McCurdy of Colliers represented Crow Holdings Development.