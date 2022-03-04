REBusinessOnline

Martin City Pizza to Open in Lenexa City Center

Posted on by in Kansas, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The restaurant and brewery will span 6,000 square feet within the Hampton Building. (Image courtesy of Copaken Brooks)

LENEXA, KAN. — Martin City Pizza and Taproom will open at the Hampton Building within Lenexa City Center in Kansas. The brewery and restaurant, which is slated to open in late spring or early summer, will span more than 6,000 square feet and feature an outdoor patio. Martin City has three other locations in Martin City, Lee’s Summit and Mission Farms. Copaken Brooks owns Lenexa City Center, which will consist of office, retail and residential space upon full buildout. Erin Johnston of Copaken Brooks represented ownership on an internal basis.

