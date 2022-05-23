REBusinessOnline

Martinez Produce & Seafood Expands Chicagoland Footprint with New Elgin Facility

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Entre Commercial Realty represented Martinez Produce & Seafood in the purchase of this facility.

ELGIN, ILL. — Chicago-based Martinez Produce & Seafood has expanded its Chicagoland footprint with the purchase of a 65,772-square-foot industrial facility in Elgin. The building, which features six truck docks and two drive-in doors, more than doubles the company’s footprint. Cory Kay and Mike DeSerto of Entre Commercial Realty represented Martinez Produce & Seafood, while Lee & Associates represented the seller. The sales price and seller were not provided.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  