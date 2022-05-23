Martinez Produce & Seafood Expands Chicagoland Footprint with New Elgin Facility

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Entre Commercial Realty represented Martinez Produce & Seafood in the purchase of this facility.

ELGIN, ILL. — Chicago-based Martinez Produce & Seafood has expanded its Chicagoland footprint with the purchase of a 65,772-square-foot industrial facility in Elgin. The building, which features six truck docks and two drive-in doors, more than doubles the company’s footprint. Cory Kay and Mike DeSerto of Entre Commercial Realty represented Martinez Produce & Seafood, while Lee & Associates represented the seller. The sales price and seller were not provided.