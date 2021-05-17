Marwest, Willmeng Construction Break Ground on 235,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Property in Mesa

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

MESA, ARIZ. — Marwest Enterprises, as developer, and Willmeng Construction, as general contractor, have broken ground on a 235,000-square-foot build-to-suit industrial facility for Canada-based ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp., a Canada-based designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles.

The facility will feature an assembly line and manufacturing plant, research center, 22,000-square-foot office space and 19,000 square feet of lab space. ElectraMaccanica will lease the building from Marwest Enterprises.

Ware Malcomb is serving as architect and Hunter Engineering is serving as engineer for the project.

Situated on 18 acres adjacent to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, the facility will have the production capacity of up to 20,000 vehicles per year and employ 200 to 500 people. Completion is slated for spring 2022.