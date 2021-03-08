REBusinessOnline

Marx Realty Breaks Ground on 130,000 SF Retail Project for Target in Yonkers

Target-Yonkers

Target's new store in Yonkers will be located in a space that was formerly occupied by Sears. That store closed in summer 2019.

YONKERS, N .Y. — Marx Realty, a division of Merchants National Properties, has broken ground on a 130,000-square-foot project for Target in the New York City suburb of Yonkers. The store will be located at the site of a former Sears that closed in 2019 within Cross County Center, a 1.1 million-square-foot open-air shopping and dining destination. In addition to Target, H&M recently signed a long-term renewal for its 28,000-square-foot space that is currently undergoing a $5 million remodeling. Target, which has committed to a 40-year lease, expects to open its new store in 2022.

