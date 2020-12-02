REBusinessOnline

Marx Realty Breaks Ground on $41M Redevelopment of Hospitality-Themed Office Building in D.C.

The Herald will feature historical art throughout the property, including an ode to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (then Jacqueline Bouvier), who worked at the Washington Herald Examiner as a photographer and reporter.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marx Realty has broken ground on The Herald, a 114,000-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C. The New York-based developer is investing $41 million to redevelop the property into a hospitality-themed office building. The lobby will feature 22-foot ceilings, a doorman, European-style café, 8,800-square-foot lounge, a fitness center, historical art and several seating areas, similar to a hotel lobby. The asset was originally built in 1923 as the printing press and offices for the Washington Herald Examiner. Marx Realty will update the entrance to the lobby to include floor-to-ceiling copper and glass walls inspired by linotype printing machines. Marx Realty expects construction to be completed in the spring. David Burns of Studios Architecture designed the asset.

