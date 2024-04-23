Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Updates to One Glover included an overhaul of the office building's façade. (Rendering courtesy of Marx Realty)
Marx Realty Completes Renovations at One Glover Office Building in D.C., Signs Lease With Fitness Concept

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marx Realty has completed renovations at One Glover, a 110,000-square-foot office building located at 2121 Wisconsin Ave. in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown/Glover Park neighborhood. Additionally, the firm has signed a 10-year, 6,650-square-foot retail lease with Water Street Gym, a boutique fitness concept. John Schlagel of Transwestern represented Water Street Gym in the lease negotiations, and Mark Wooters and James Collins of Cushman & Wakefield represented Marx Realty.

Updates to One Glover included an overhaul of the façade and the addition of an outdoor gathering area with seating options, lobby lounge and a garden room. Other updates include a uniform doorman and atmospheric music and scents throughout the building’s common areas. Marx Realty’s in-house design team partnered with Studios Architecture for the One Glover project.

Office tenants of the building include Nexstar Media Group, George Sexton and Associates and DispatchHealth. Language immersion preschool CommuniKids occupies nearly 9,000 square feet on the ground level.

