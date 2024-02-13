Tuesday, February 13, 2024
The Grogan was originally built in 1891.
Marx Realty Delivers Renovated Grogan Office Building in D.C.’s East End

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marx Realty has delivered The Grogan, a repositioned office building located at 819 7th St. NW in Washington, D.C.’s East End. The New York City-based developer purchased the 21,000-square-foot property in 2018. The renovated asset includes a new façade, canopy and entryways, as well as an upgraded lobby and mezzanine space of the penthouse that includes a café, delineated seating and access to a private terrace.

Built in 1891, The Grogan features 12- to 15-foot wood ceilings, exposed brick, wood columns and arched windows, all of which have Marx Realty has restored.

