Marx Realty Signs 16,000 SF of Leases at The Herald Office Building in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marx Realty has signed 16,000 square feet of new and expanded leases at The Herald, a 114,000-square-foot office building located at 1307 New York Ave. in Washington, D.C. The deals include two new leases: a 5,000-square-foot, eight-year lease with Auburn University’s non-partisan think tank McCrary Institute and a 3,200-square-foot, six-year deal with public policy strategy firm August Strategy Group.

Additionally, an undisclosed government affairs agency has nearly doubled its footprint at The Herald, expanding by 7,800 square feet. The office building’s amenities include a rental 2023 Tesla Y car, 40-seat boardroom, café, lounge and a fitness center with boxing facilities, private workout rooms, Pelotons, Hydro rowers and a mirror fitness system.