Mary Cook Associates Completes Interiors at Luxury Student Housing Community in South Bend

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTH BEND, IND. — Mary Cook Associates (MCA) has completed the interiors of The 87, a luxury student housing community in South Bend near the campuses of the University of Notre Dame, Holy Cross College and St. Mary’s College. Developed by Toll Brothers Campus Living, the 810-bed community welcomed its first residents in the fall. The amenity spaces and common areas celebrate Notre Dame’s academic and athletic legacy.

Situated east of the Notre Dame campus on the former site of the Turtle Creek and Campus View apartments, The 87 totals 431,000 square feet and features a mix of one- to four-bedroom units and townhomes. Amenities include a fitness center, tech-enabled study lounges, gaming areas, a content creation studio, social lounge, rideshare waiting area, meeting rooms and six resort-style courtyards.

The “All-Pro Lounge” features a wall collage of vintage athletic equipment and memorabilia, including boxing gloves and a fencing helmet, as well as ceiling trim that mimics the end zone graphics of Notre Dame’s football field. The property is named for 1887, the year when Notre Dame established its first football team. The 87 marks MCA’s third collaboration with Toll Brothers Campus Living on student housing interiors.

