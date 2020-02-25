REBusinessOnline

Marymount University Acquires 267-Unit Multifamily Community in Northern Virginia, Plans Student Housing Conversion

The Rixey is currently being transitioned into a college-affiliated student housing community by Marymount University.

ARLINGTON, VA. — Marymount University has acquired The Rixey, a 267-unit conventional multifamily community located in the Ballston neighborhood of Arlington, two miles south of the university. The university plans to convert the property into a 502-bed, college-affiliated community offering apartment-style units for upperclassmen, graduate students, faculty and staff. Marymount has tapped The Michaels Organization as a management partner for the community. Michaels will co-manage leasing efforts and solely handle the operations and resident life program at The Rixey. The new community will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom, fully furnished units. Shared amenities will include ground floor retail leased to Starbucks Coffee and Northwest Federal Credit Union, as well as an outdoor fire pit with cabanas, rooftop spa and a fitness center.

