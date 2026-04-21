Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Set to open in 2028, MedSquare Charlottesville represents the first MedSquare-branded healthcare project outside of Florida.
DevelopmentHealthcareSoutheastVirginia

MAS AJP, Flagler to Develop 20,000 SF MedSquare Healthcare Facility in Charlottesville

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — A joint venture between MAS AJP and Flagler Healthcare plans to develop MedSquare Charlottesville, a 20,000-square-foot healthcare facility located at 300 Worrell Drive. The project will be fully leased to Gastro Health, a digestive health services provider. MAS AJP and Flagler Healthcare plan to deliver the facility in first-quarter 2028.

The Charlottesville project represents the first MedSquare-branded healthcare facility planned outside the state of Florida. MAS AJP and Flagler Healthcare are expanding the brand with this facility and MedSquare Port St. Lucie, a 68,000-square-foot in southeast Florida anchored by Cleveland Clinic.

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