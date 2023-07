MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — MAS HVAC has signed a 150,000-square-foot industrial lease at Building VI within Arbor Lakes Business Park in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove. The tenant plans to occupy the space beginning in January for its new headquarters, manufacturing and logistics operations. The build-out also includes 15,000 square feet of office space. Brent Masica of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, which moved to the Minneapolis market four years ago.