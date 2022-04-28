REBusinessOnline

Masagana Properties Sells Two Dollar General-Occupied Properties Near San Bernardino for $6.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Dollar-General-Portfolio-CA

Two Dollar General-occupied properties in Yucca Valley and Lucerne Valley, Calif., sold for a combined total of $6.5 million.

YUCCA VALLEY AND LUCERNE VALLEY, CALIF. — Masagana Properties has completed the sale of a two-property retail portfolio near San Bernardino. An undisclosed buyer acquired the portfolio for $6.5 million.

The 9,100-square-foot Dollar General, located at 1059 Old Woman Springs Road in Yucca Valley, sold for $3 million. The second 9,100-square-foot Dollar General, located at 32510 CA-18 in Lucerne Valley, sold for $3.4 million.

Jaime Salazar and Daniel Hurd of Marcus & Millichap’s Tampa office represented the seller and buyer in the deal. Garrett Fierstein of Marcus & Millichap secured a 10-year, fixed-rate loan with a 30-year amortization for the buyer.

