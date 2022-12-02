Masonite International Signs 626,718 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas
MESQUITE, TEXAS — Masonite International Corp., a South Florida-based manufacturer of construction products, has signed a 626,718-square-foot industrial lease at Mesquite Airport Logistics Center, located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas. The tenant will occupy the entirety of Building 2, which was part of Phase I at the 2.3 million-square-foot development. Construction of the two-building second phase is underway and expected to be complete next year. Matt Dornak and Ryan Wolcott of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Dalfen Industrial, in the lease negotiations.
