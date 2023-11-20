Masonite Opens 626,718 SF Manufacturing, Distribution Facility in Mesquite, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Masonite, a provider of interior and exterior doors for commercial and residential buildings, has opened a 626,718-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The facility, which is Masonite’s second in the area, can support operations such as door assembly, direct fulfillment, pre-finishing/painting and product display via a showroom. In addition, the site offers proximity to several major thoroughfares, including State Highway 80 and Interstates 20 and 635. Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial owns the building.