Monday, November 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Masonite-Mesquite
Masonite's new facility in Mesquite is its second in the metroplex area.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Masonite Opens 626,718 SF Manufacturing, Distribution Facility in Mesquite, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Masonite, a provider of interior and exterior doors for commercial and residential buildings, has opened a 626,718-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The facility, which is Masonite’s second in the area, can support operations such as door assembly, direct fulfillment, pre-finishing/painting and product display via a showroom. In addition, the site offers proximity to several major thoroughfares, including State Highway 80 and Interstates 20 and 635. Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial owns the building.

You may also like

Eastern Union Arranges $17.5M Acquisition Loan for Metro...

KidsTale Playgrounds Signs 162,790 SF Industrial Lease in...

Pennrose Breaks Ground on $28M Affordable Seniors Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 156,343 SF...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 122,500 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Kapital Partners Plans 39-Unit Student Housing Community Near...

CBRE Brokers $9.6M Sale of Industrial Building in...

PEEK Properties Begins Leasing 138-Unit Apartment Complex in...

CBRE Brokers $8.5M Sale of Multifamily Development Site...