Masonwood Development Begins Work on 86-Unit Residential Project Near Austin
LEANDER, TEXAS — Masonwood Development Corp. has begun construction on South Street Villas, an 86-unit residential project located in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. Units at the for-rent development will feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Trez Capital provided construction financing for the project, which is scheduled for a fall 2020 completion.
