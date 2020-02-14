REBusinessOnline

Masonwood Development Begins Work on 86-Unit Residential Project Near Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

LEANDER, TEXAS — Masonwood Development Corp. has begun construction on South Street Villas, an 86-unit residential project located in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. Units at the for-rent development will feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Trez Capital provided construction financing for the project, which is scheduled for a fall 2020 completion.

