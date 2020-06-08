REBusinessOnline

Massachusetts Reopens In-Store Retail, Other Businesses As Pandemic Eases

Posted on by in Massachusetts, Northeast

BOSTON — Massachusetts has entered Phase II of its reopening plan, according to a statement from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday. Businesses allowed to resume operations under social distancing restrictions include childcare facilities, higher education classes, hotels, outdoor recreation, in-store retail, breweries and restaurants with outdoor service. Baker will wait at least three weeks of the Phase II period before deciding to proceed to Phase III of reopening, which will include bars, casinos, gyms and entertainment venues. As of June 7, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 103,100 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and more than 7,200 deaths.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Conferences
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  