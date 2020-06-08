Massachusetts Reopens In-Store Retail, Other Businesses As Pandemic Eases

BOSTON — Massachusetts has entered Phase II of its reopening plan, according to a statement from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday. Businesses allowed to resume operations under social distancing restrictions include childcare facilities, higher education classes, hotels, outdoor recreation, in-store retail, breweries and restaurants with outdoor service. Baker will wait at least three weeks of the Phase II period before deciding to proceed to Phase III of reopening, which will include bars, casinos, gyms and entertainment venues. As of June 7, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 103,100 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and more than 7,200 deaths.