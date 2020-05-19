Massachusetts Governor Begins Phase I of Reopening Select Businesses

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has begun a phased reopening plan for some businesses and services in the state, according to a public statement from the state administration on Monday, May 18. Phase I includes a staggered reopening of places of worship, manufacturing and construction sites and hospital preventative care centers. On May 25, personal services including hair salons, barbershops, pet grooming and car washes will be allowed to reopen, as will offices outside of the Boston area, laboratories, curbside retail, outdoor entertainment and daycare facilities. Offices in the Boston area will be permitted to reopen on June 1.

Following the completion of Phase I, the state will evaluate the effect of reopening on the spread of the virus and will begin Phase II of the plan no earlier than June 8. Baker issued an executive order closing all nonessential businesses on March 23, which was later extended on April 28. As of May 18, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported more than 87,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and nearly 5,900 deaths.