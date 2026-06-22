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100-Martinangelo-Drive-Marlborough-Massachusetts
The Massachusetts state police’s new crime lab and training facility in Marlborough will consolidate the current Maynard and Sudbury crime labs into a single location.
CivicDevelopmentMassachusettsNortheast

Massachusetts State Police to Open 200,000 SF Crime Lab, Training Facility in Marlborough

by Taylor Williams

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — The Massachusetts State Police will open a 200,000-square-foot crime lab and training facility in Marlborough, a western suburb of Boston. The facility will be situated on a 24-acre site at 100 Martinangelo Drive, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has entered into a 20-year, triple-net lease with the owner, an investment group led by Greatland Realty Partners. The building will rise four stories, and the space will be able to accommodate about 250 employees. Completion is slated for early 2028. Brett Paulsrud, Andrew Gray and Michael George of JLL arranged credit tenant lease (CTL) financing for the project on behalf of ownership.

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