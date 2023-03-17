Friday, March 17, 2023
Massage studio Mood House will open a 3,000-square-foot location at Oakhurst Commons in Charlotte.
Massage Studio, Brewery Sign Leases Totaling 5,000 SF at Oakhurst Commons in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two tenants have signed leases at Oakhurst Commons, a 135,000-square-foot adaptive reuse project currently underway in Charlotte. Massage studio Mood House will lease 3,000 square feet, marking the brand’s second Charlotte location. Additionally, Pop the Top Craft Beer will open a 2,000-square-foot brewery with outdoor patio space. A joint venture between MDH Partners and Parkside Partners acquired the property — located at 4000 Monroe Road and formerly home to a five-building office, warehouse and lab facility — in 2021. Upon completion, the development will include 120,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of retail space. Alex Mann of Thrift Commercial Real Estate Services handles leasing for the project.

