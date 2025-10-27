Monday, October 27, 2025
MassDevelopment, BankFive Provide $11M in Financing for Cape Cod Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

HYANNIS, MASS. — MassDevelopment and BankFive have provided $11 million in financing for a 45-unit multifamily project in the Cape Cod community of Hyannis. The building at 199 Barnstable Road will house 40 market-rate units and five affordable units that will be earmarked for households earning 65 percent or less of the area median income. Units will have an average size of 550 square feet. The developer, Bratt LLC, is a real estate holding entity owned by Bradley Sprinkle and Timothy Telman; the former’s family-owned contracting business most recently occupied the site. Completion is slated for mid-2026.

