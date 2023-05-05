Friday, May 5, 2023
MassDevelopment, HarborOne Provide $11.3M in Financing for Multifamily Redevelopment in Attleboro, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — MassHousing and HarborOne Bank have jointly provided $11.3 million in financing for a project that will convert a former mill in Attleboro, about 40 miles south of Boston, into a 43-unit residential complex. The building was originally constructed in 1908 and formerly housed the manufacturing operations of Pcraft Jewelry. The financing included construction debt, a bridge loan and state and federal tax credit equity. All units will be rented at market rates. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

