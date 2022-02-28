MassDevelopment Issues $53.6M Bond Financing for Construction of Boston Affordable Housing Complex

BOSTON — MassDevelopment has issued $53.6 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Washington Pine LLC for the construction of a five-story, 202-unit complex in Boston. Located at 3368 Washington St., the building will house 140 units of supportive housing for individuals transitioning out of homelessness, and the remaining 62 units will be affordable apartments. All residential units will be managed by The Community Builders Inc., while long-term support for all formerly homeless residents will be provided by homeless services provider Pine Street Inn. The project will feature 24/7 front desk security, spaces for resident gatherings, fitness rooms, laundry rooms, a parking garage, two plazas and bike repair and storage. Construction is slated for completion by late 2023. Barings LLC was the corporate bond purchaser.