REBusinessOnline

MassDevelopment Issues $53.6M Bond Financing for Construction of Boston Affordable Housing Complex

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

BOSTON — MassDevelopment has issued $53.6 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Washington Pine LLC for the construction of a five-story, 202-unit complex in Boston. Located at 3368 Washington St., the building will house 140 units of supportive housing for individuals transitioning out of homelessness, and the remaining 62 units will be affordable apartments. All residential units will be managed by The Community Builders Inc., while long-term support for all formerly homeless residents will be provided by homeless services provider Pine Street Inn. The project will feature 24/7 front desk security, spaces for resident gatherings, fitness rooms, laundry rooms, a parking garage, two plazas and bike repair and storage. Construction is slated for completion by late 2023. Barings LLC was the corporate bond purchaser.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  