MassDevelopment Provides $11M Bond Financing for Student Housing Project in Fitchburg, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

FITCHBURG, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $11 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a student housing project in Fitchburg, about 55 miles west of Boston. The project will add a two-story building to the campus of Applewild School, a private day and boarding school, that will house 20 bedrooms for 40 students and six faculty apartments. Construction is underway and expected to be complete before the start of the fall 2024 semester. Proceeds will also be used to fund renovations to the preschool and toddler facilities in the Marshall Building. Enterprise Bank purchased the bond.

