MassDevelopment Provides $134.8M in Bond Financing for Metro Boston Seniors Housing Community

by Taylor Williams

NEWTON, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $134.8 million in tax-exempt bond financing for Lasell Village, a seniors housing community located in the western Boston suburb of Newton. The owner, an entity doing business as Lasell Village Inc., will use the proceeds to renovate and expand the property. Regarding the renovation aspect of the deal, ownership plans to revamp its main building by adding seven supported living units and modernizing its skilled nursing program to include all-private rooms. Regarding the expansion, ownership has purchased a 1.4-acre tract with plans to construct a new building with 42 independent living units, a bistro, fitness and wellness centers, a multi-purpose room and common spaces.

