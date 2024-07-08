MassDevelopment Provides $17M Bond Financing for Affordable Housing Project in Lowell, Massachusetts

LOWELL, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $17 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a 52-unit affordable housing project that will be located north of Boston in Lowell. The site formerly housed a Merrimack Valley Food Bank warehouse that will be demolished, although select areas of the historic façade will be retained and restored. The majority (41) of the units will be reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), with the other 11 to be set aside for renters earning 30 percent or less of AMI. The borrower is an affiliate of Tremont Development Partners. Eastern Bank purchased the bond.