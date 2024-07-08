Monday, July 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentLoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

MassDevelopment Provides $17M Bond Financing for Affordable Housing Project in Lowell, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

LOWELL, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $17 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a 52-unit affordable housing project that will be located north of Boston in Lowell. The site formerly housed a Merrimack Valley Food Bank warehouse that will be demolished, although select areas of the historic façade will be retained and restored. The majority (41) of the units will be reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), with the other 11 to be set aside for renters earning 30 percent or less of AMI. The borrower is an affiliate of Tremont Development Partners. Eastern Bank purchased the bond.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 22-Acre Multifamily Development Site...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 212-Unit Multifamily Community in...

NewPoint Provides $22.3M Freddie Mac Refinancing for Two...

Coldwell Banker Brokers Sale of 418-Unit Multifamily Property...

Preiss, Investcorp Buy 267-Bed Student Housing Property in...

Stockton Real Estate Buys 126,000 SF Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9M Sale of Manhattan...

Harvey Signs 17,050 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

CBRE Arranges 15,379 SF Office Lease Renewal in...