Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingLoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

MassDevelopment Provides $17M in Bond Financing for Affordable Housing Complex in New Bedford, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $17 million in tax-exempt bond financing for Wamsutta Apartments, a 144-unit affordable housing complex in New Bedford, located at the base of Cape Cod. The historic building was originally constructed in the 1870s and consists of 29 buildings that primarily house one-bedroom units. Residences are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. The borrower, an affiliate of HallKeen Management, will use proceeds to fund capital improvements and preserve the property’s affordability status.

You may also like

Presidium Breaks Ground on 307-Unit Multifamily Project in...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 284-Unit Apartment Community in...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $25.3M Acquisition Loan for...

FNRP Acquires 50,353 SF Retail Property in Horsham,...

Brink’s Signs 8,036 SF Office Lease at 400...

Release Recovery Opens 7,698 SF Outpatient Healthcare Clinic...

Milhaus, HGI Break Ground on 359-Unit Apartment Project...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $4.8M Loan for Refinancing...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $2.2M Sale of Apartment...