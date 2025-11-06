Thursday, November 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

MassDevelopment Provides $21.4M in Bond Financing for Worcester Affordable Housing Complex

by Taylor Williams

WORCESTER, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $21.4 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a 73-unit, 16-building affordable housing complex in Worcester. The owner, Worcester Common Ground, will use proceeds to renovate the complex, which houses units that are reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income, and preserve its affordability status. Improvements will include the replacement and upgrading of electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems, as well as the renovation of kitchens and bathrooms. Roofs will also be replaced, and four fully accessible units will also be created. Construction is underway and is expected to be complete in spring 2027.

You may also like

Landmark, Golden Primera to Develop 546-Bed Student Housing...

Stripe Signs 139,497 SF Office Lease Expansion in...

Wilks Development Underway on 187-Unit Multifamily Project at...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 417-Unit Apartment Building in...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 288-Unit Overlook Apartments in...

First Bank Provides Construction Financing for Retail Expansion...

Ecopax to Open 104,238 SF Industrial Facility in...

Vialto Group Signs 10,000 SF Office Lease Expansion...

EDENS Breaks Ground on Redevelopment of Shadowood Square...