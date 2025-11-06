MassDevelopment Provides $21.4M in Bond Financing for Worcester Affordable Housing Complex

WORCESTER, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $21.4 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a 73-unit, 16-building affordable housing complex in Worcester. The owner, Worcester Common Ground, will use proceeds to renovate the complex, which houses units that are reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income, and preserve its affordability status. Improvements will include the replacement and upgrading of electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems, as well as the renovation of kitchens and bathrooms. Roofs will also be replaced, and four fully accessible units will also be created. Construction is underway and is expected to be complete in spring 2027.