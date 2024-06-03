MassDevelopment Provides $21.8M in Bond Financing for Boston Affordable Housing Project

BOSTON — MassDevelopment has provided $21.8 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a 63-unit affordable housing project that will be located in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The property will consist entirely of one-bedroom units that will be reserved for households earning 30, 50 or 60 percent or less of the area median income. The borrower and developer is an affiliate of B’nai B’rith Housing of New England. Eastern Bank purchased the bond. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing & Livable Communities also provided $16.1 million in tax credit equity for the project.