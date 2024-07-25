MassDevelopment Provides $22.2M Bond Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Foxborough, Massachusetts

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $22.2 million in tax-exempt bond financing for an 80-unit affordable seniors housing project in the southern Boston suburb of Foxborough. These units represent the first part of a multi-phase project that will add 200 affordable seniors housing units to the local supply. All of the one-bedroom units will be rented to households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), though 20 units will also be available for households earning up to 30 percent of AMI. The developer, an entity doing business as Walnut Street Phase One 4 LLC, is a joint venture that includes Affordable Housing and Services Collaborative Inc., Peabody Properties Inc. and The Onyx Group. Citizens Bank purchased the bond.