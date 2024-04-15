Monday, April 15, 2024
MassDevelopment Provides $24.5M in Bond Financing for Metro Boston Affordable Housing Project

by Taylor Williams

CHELSEA, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $24.5 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a 66-unit affordable housing project that will be located just south of Boston in Chelsea. The building at 170 Cottage St. will ultimately house 11 three-bedroom units, 43 two-bedroom apartments and 12 one-bedroom residences. Units will be reserved for households earning up to 30, 50 or 60 percent or the area median income. The development will also include onsite parking and 15,000 square feet of open green space. A subsidiary of Eastern Bank purchased the bond, and the project is also being funded by $19.7 million in federal tax credits. The developer is nonprofit agency The Neighborhood Builders.

