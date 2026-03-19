Thursday, March 19, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CivicDevelopmentMassachusettsNortheast

MassDevelopment Provides $27.7M in Bond Financing for Charter School Expansion in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

PEABODY AND DANVERS, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $27.7 million in tax-exempt bond financing for the metro Boston expansion of the Pioneer Charter School of Science. The school used the bond proceeds to purchase adjoining lots in Peabody and Danvers, both of which are located northeast of the state capital, and is now constructing a 53,217-square-foot facility for students in grades kindergarten through eighth. The new facility will have six special education and English Language Learning classrooms, 14 offices, labs, art and music rooms, a gym and a cafeteria. Construction is slated for an August completion. Salem Five purchased the bond.

You may also like

Singh Development Delivers 95-Unit Luxury Seniors Housing Community...

KERA Breaks Ground on 60,000 SF Headquarters Facility...

CBRE Arranges $98.2M Sale of Retail Power Center...

Linc Housing Starts Construction on 64-Unit Affordable Seniors...

Missner Group, Cabrera Capital to Build $23.7M Industrial...

Kimco, Bozzuto Complete 131-Unit Multifamily Project in Ardmore,...

RSM US Signs 22,340 SF Office Lease in...

Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 204-Unit Multifamily Project...

JLL Arranges $370M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn...