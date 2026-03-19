MassDevelopment Provides $27.7M in Bond Financing for Charter School Expansion in Metro Boston

PEABODY AND DANVERS, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $27.7 million in tax-exempt bond financing for the metro Boston expansion of the Pioneer Charter School of Science. The school used the bond proceeds to purchase adjoining lots in Peabody and Danvers, both of which are located northeast of the state capital, and is now constructing a 53,217-square-foot facility for students in grades kindergarten through eighth. The new facility will have six special education and English Language Learning classrooms, 14 offices, labs, art and music rooms, a gym and a cafeteria. Construction is slated for an August completion. Salem Five purchased the bond.