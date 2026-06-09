MassDevelopment Provides $29M in Bond Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $29 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a 150-unit affordable seniors housing project in Lynn, located northeast of Boston. The financing will support construction of 105 units for the project at 500 Lynnfield St., which is being developed by an affiliate of 2Life Communities. The development will consist of three buildings with 138 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units that will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Eastern Bank purchased the bond.