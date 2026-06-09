Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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500-Lynnfield-Street-Lynn-Massachussetts
In addition to issuing tax-exempt bond financing for the affordable seniors housing project at 500 Lynnfield St. in Lynn, Massachussetts, MassDevelopment assisted the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities with the approval of federal low-income housing tax credits that will provide approximately $20.2 million in equity for the project.
Affordable HousingMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheastSeniors Housing

MassDevelopment Provides $29M in Bond Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Lynn, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

LYNN, MASS. — MassDevelopment has provided $29 million in tax-exempt bond financing for a 150-unit affordable seniors housing project in Lynn, located northeast of Boston. The financing will support construction of 105 units for the project at 500 Lynnfield St., which is being developed by an affiliate of 2Life Communities. The development will consist of three buildings with 138 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units that will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Eastern Bank purchased the bond.

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